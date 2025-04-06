Watch Now
Midway Mayor reports 'significant' flooding but says situation is 'stable'

midway flood 05.jpg
Midway Mayor Grayson Vandergrift
midway flood 05.jpg
MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mayor of Midway, Grayson Vandergrift, reported on Sunday that the city has "significant" flooding, but the situation is "stable."

Vandergrift adds that Midway has been "elatively lucky compared to many of our neighbors."

The mayor also provided some pictures of flooding in the city.

midway flood 01.jpg
midway flood 02.jpg
midway flood 03.jpg
midway flood 06.jpg

Vandergrift concluded the post saying, "Don’t take any unnecessary risks; our emergency responders are answering the call heroically as usual, let’s not make their jobs anymore difficult than they need to be. It’ll be days before this historic flood recedes."

