Midway Mayor reports 'significant' flooding but says situation is 'stable'

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mayor of Midway, Grayson Vandergrift, reported on Sunday that the city has "significant" flooding, but the situation is "stable."

Vandergrift adds that Midway has been "elatively lucky compared to many of our neighbors."

The mayor also provided some pictures of flooding in the city.

Midway Mayor Grayson Vandergrift

Midway Mayor Grayson Vandergrift

Midway Mayor Grayson Vandergrift

Midway Mayor Grayson Vandergrift

Vandergrift concluded the post saying, "Don’t take any unnecessary risks; our emergency responders are answering the call heroically as usual, let’s not make their jobs anymore difficult than they need to be. It’ll be days before this historic flood recedes."

You can view the entire post below.