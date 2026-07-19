Military Missions flood damage: Lexington charity needs copy paper boxes to send care packages to troops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington nonprofit that sends care packages to deployed troops is asking the community for help after flooding damaged its building and supplies.

Military Missions has been sending care packages to service members overseas since 2004. Heavy rains leading up to the Fourth of July flooded part of the organization's building twice, damaging its staging and storage areas.

Water ruined around 50 of the copy paper boxes the nonprofit uses to organize supplies and destroyed some care packages that were already packed and ready to ship.

Now, volunteers are asking people, businesses, schools and workplaces to save their empty eight-ream copy paper boxes instead of recycling them. The boxes can be dropped off at the Military Missions office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mark Roland, a volunteer with Military Missions, said the flooding set back preparations for the organization's annual shipment.

"We are in the process of getting ready for our, what we call Operation Send Thanks, which is scheduled to be shipped on September 1st. The flooding actually put us behind schedule."

Due to the delay, the organization also needs items to fill the boxes, including personal care items and food. A full list of needed items is available on the Military Missions website at militarymissions.org.

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