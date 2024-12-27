Military Pike shut down after box truck flips over, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials reported that Military Pike is shut down as of 8:45 a.m. on Friday after a box truck reportedly flipped over on its side and blocked the roadway.

LEX 18 captured a photo of the truck which appeared to be fully blocking the roadway as law enforcement worked the scene at the 3500 block of Military Pike.

Officials reported no injuries were sustained in the single-vehicle collision.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.