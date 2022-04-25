Military service members honored at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Keeneland, a sell-out crowd cheered on the horses and honored some of the nation's finest.

Keeneland hosted its annual 'Military Day at the Races' Sunday, granting free admission to all active duty, reserve, veterans, and military families.

Service members and their family were treated to free pizza and drinks, along with children's activities in the North Terrace.

"Everyone gets so excited about this day," said Kara Heissenbuttel, the senior director for operations and community relations at Keeneland.

Near one of the entrances, Keeneland showcased a POW-MIA Chair of Honor, recognizing the service members who never made it home.

Between races, service members stood on the track to unroll an American flag.

"Dr. [Everett] McCorvey was singing God Bless America and you could hear everyone in the stands singing along with him," Heissenbuttel said. "And it was just such a special moment."