Millstone Social in downtown Richmond closing due to 'uncertain economic climate'

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Millstone Social in downtown Richmond announced on Facebook that it is closing immediately due to the "uncertain economic climate."
According to their post, management made the decision after considering the ongoing challenges the hospitality industry faces.
The restaurant expressed its gratitude to its staff and customers in the post:
"We are deeply grateful to our customers for their loyal support, patronage, and friendship over the years. It has been an honor to serve the Richmond community and to be part of so many memorable gatherings and occasions.
We also extend our sincere thanks to our dedicated staff, whose hard work, professionalism, and commitment helped make Millstone Social what it was. We are proud of our team and appreciative of their contributions.
Thank you to everyone who supported Millstone Social. Your kindness and support will always be remembered."