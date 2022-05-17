Watch
Mine cited for conditions that contributed to worker's death

David Goldman/AP
CLIMATE CHANGE: In this Thursday, May 12, 2016 photo, coal miner Scott Tiller takes shelter from the rain after coming out of an underground mine at the end of a shift in Welch, W.Va.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 15:29:05-04

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) —A published report says the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has cited the owners of an eastern Kentucky surface mine where a worker was killed by a falling tree. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the agency cited Nally & Hamilton Enterprises for not following its plan to remove trees on top of the mine's highwall and for failing to identify and correct the hazardous situation. A tree fell from the high wall above the roadway at the Bell County mine in January and struck a vehicle with two workers as it passed.

