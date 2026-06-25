Miss Kentucky's Teen 2026 Laken Blanford turns childhood trauma into a mission for kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Laken Blanford was 10 years old when two traumatic events changed her life. Now, she's using those experiences to help children across Kentucky.

Blanford, Miss Kentucky's Teen 2026, survived a home break-in involving a loaded gun and a dog attack that left her with 40 stitches in her face, both in 5th grade. The experiences left her struggling with anxiety.

She found healing through dance, music, and extracurricular activities, and realized not every child has access to those same opportunities.

"...Being able to have something that provided me with a nurturing experience and environment and being able to connect with my peers, it helped me realize that not a lot of kids across Kentucky have access to that opportunity," Blanford said.

That realization led her to create the Resilience Project, a nonprofit aimed at giving children the tools to work through trauma.

"So through the Resilience Project, I'm able to give them access and help turn their trauma into triumph," Blanford said.

Her path to the crown was not without setbacks. After placing in the top 12 the previous year, she returned to the competition with a renewed sense of purpose.

"I'm gonna go into this year being confident and just understanding that I'm meant to be here and I have a goal to become Miss Kentucky's teen and to serve Kentucky in my community. So I'm really excited for the opportunity," Blanford said.

When her name was finally called, the moment brought years of hard work and personal growth together.

"When I was up there and it was just me and one other girl, our first runner up, we had like our heads down and holding hands and everything and I don't know really what I was thinking at the moment. I was super excited. Just there's so many emotions," Blanford said.

Now a soon-to-be sophomore, athlete, dancer, and musician, Blanford is preparing to compete at Miss America's Teen. She plans to bring the Resilience Project into classrooms across the state.

"I'm giving them this outlet in this nurturing environment so that they can overcome their traumatic experience. So I'm really excited to take that into different classrooms across Kentucky and help spread that impact and help as many children as possible," Blanford said.

To learn more about the resilience project, click here.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv