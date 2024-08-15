Missing dog found after escaping doggy daycare last week

(LEX 18) — A five-year-old yellow Labrador is back with her owner after they were apart for nine days.

Thanks to search and rescue, drones, the fire department and scent dogs, Abby has been returned to Hannah Perkins.

Reflecting on the initial word that Abby was missing was a nightmare.

"I was in utter disbelief, shock and just horror," Perkins said.

Abby disappeared from For Paws Unleashed August 5.

"I headed down to pick her up at six o'clock, got here at six o'clock, they told me she went missing for 20 minutes...she ran out two doors," Perkins noted.

Paws Unleashed

There was a $6,000 reward. Abby's owner is grateful that the search for Abby drew so much attention from people from multiple states on the For Paws Unleashed Facebook Page.

"Everything that the community did, from sharing posts, to the donations, to the reward money," Perkins added.

There are mixed emotions for the owner of For Paws Unleashed.

"It's something where it's I don't know how we could've stopped in the moment. We are responsible and we have done everything in the moment and it's important that we got her back. That's all that matters is that we got her back," Ashley Renton said.

Abby's return home comes on a very special day...Abby's 5th birthday.

After making her way into the Woods Subdivision, Abby is in good spirits. For Paws Unleashed wants to send a big thank you to Lauren Johnson who spotted Abby Wednesday Morning. On their Facebook page, For Paws Unleashed thanks Apollo Pizza for matching their $2,000 reward for Abby's return. Central Kentucky Urgent Care and another donation from Jim Sichko came through to get to the $6,000 reward.