Missing fisherman found after overnight search near Cave Run Lake

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A fisherman who failed to return from a remote fishing trip near Cave Run Lake was found safe Wednesday after an extensive multi-agency search in rugged terrain, according to the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team.

Search crews were called Tuesday evening after a fisherman did not return from an outing with a friend in a remote area upstream from Cave Run Lake. According to Wolfe County Search & Rescue, the two men had hiked into the area to fish. One of them made it back out, but the second fisherman did not return.

A Wolfe County Search & Rescue team was dispatched Tuesday night to try to establish verbal contact with the missing man. Members of the Menifee County Fire Protection District and the Menifee County Sheriff's Office also assisted by using a drone to search nearby areas.

Those initial efforts were unsuccessful.

Because of the size of the search area and its difficult terrain, the Kentucky State Police Aircraft Support Branch conducted an aerial search Wednesday morning. Ground search teams from Wolfe County Search & Rescue and Powell County Search & Rescue were placed on standby to assist once the missing fisherman was located.

Authorities said a Kentucky State Police aviation crew located the fisherman and provided coordinates to incident commanders. A boat team then traveled upriver to reach him.

The fisherman was successfully rescued from the area and transported out before being turned over to emergency medical personnel for evaluation.

Search and rescue leaders said they were grateful the mission ended with the man being found alive and reunited with his family.