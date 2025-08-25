Missing: Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a 17-year-old runaway

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a runaway juvenile on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say 17-year-old Katie Drummonds was last seen around 4:30 Sunday afternoon near London.

Drummonds is described as being 5'2" and 115 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. Deputies say she was seen wearing jeans and a dark colored hoodie.

If you have any information on Drummond's whereabouts, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.