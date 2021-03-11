Body of missing Eastern Kentucky University student found in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Louisville woman was found Thursday in Scott County, police said.

Sad Update: Scott Co deputies say Lauren Reesor has been found, her body located on property near where her car was parked.

Her parents have already been notified. No foul play is expected. The state medical examiner will determine how she died. https://t.co/AjQDEA0EU4 — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) March 11, 2021

Police said 19-year-old Lauren Reesor was found dead on Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground near where her car was located during a search on Tuesday night.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Reesor's vehicle was found following a complaint about a parked car on private property. The vehicle was towed. Roughly an hour and a half later, Louisville police called to notify that the license plate of the car matched the car of a person who had just been reported missing.

Reesor's body is being taken to Louisville for autopsy by Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.