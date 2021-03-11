Body of missing Eastern Kentucky University student found in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Louisville woman was found Thursday in Scott County, police said.
Sad Update: Scott Co deputies say Lauren Reesor has been found, her body located on property near where her car was parked.— Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) March 11, 2021
Her parents have already been notified. No foul play is expected. The state medical examiner will determine how she died. https://t.co/AjQDEA0EU4
Police said 19-year-old Lauren Reesor was found dead on Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground near where her car was located during a search on Tuesday night.
Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.
Reesor's vehicle was found following a complaint about a parked car on private property. The vehicle was towed. Roughly an hour and a half later, Louisville police called to notify that the license plate of the car matched the car of a person who had just been reported missing.
Reesor's body is being taken to Louisville for autopsy by Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.