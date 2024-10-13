Missing person investigation underway by KSP Richmond Post

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is asking the public for help in finding 25-year-old Eric J. Edmonds of Richmond who was reportedly last seen on Saturday near Imperial Way in Nicholasville.

Police described Edmonds as standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a ball cap, a white shirt, a denim jacket, and white Nike shoes.

Further, he was last seen carrying a duffle bag and also has tattoos on both arms and a pacemaker.

KSP asked that anyone with information on the location of Edmonds can contact KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

