Missing Russell Springs police K9 prompts $3K reward offer for information on whereabouts

City of Russell Springs, Ky.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location or return of Jolli, a K9 with the Russell Springs Police Department.

Jolli disappeared from a secured pen, according to city officials. Russell Springs Police Chief Bryan Shepard and Mayor Eddie Thomas are appealing directly to the public to help bring Jolli home.

A private citizen contributed $500 to increase the reward from an initial $2,500, the department reported.

Jolli was recently awarded a bullet and stab protective vest through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Becky Elliot of Russell Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Russell Springs Police Department at 270-866-3636.

