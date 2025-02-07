Missing Wayne County woman found with injuries after police search

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported that a missing 74-year-old woman out of Wayne County was found injured after a police search on Thursday.

According to department officials, the woman was last seen by a neighbor on Wednesday at around 2 or 3 p.m.

Authorities then began to search for the woman and the vehicle that she reportedly drives. Police then pinged the woman's cell phone, which led them to search the National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky, where the woman's husband is buried, according to officials.

At this point, a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office entered the woman as missing, and a "Golden Alert" was issued, officials noted.

At around 4:30 p.m., police reported that the 911 Center received a call regarding a car that was parked behind the missing woman's house in Wayne County. In addition, the caller said that she could see a woman was "lying in a field that was caught up in a barb wire fence," a post from the sheriff's office read.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene, and the woman, identified by police as the missing woman, was removed from the fence and taken to an area hospital.

Police reported that the woman's condition is unknown at this time.