MLK Day Unity in Action March braced for the cold as they marched the streets

RICHMOND, Ky. — Community members joined together at First Christian Church in Richmond on Monday morning to drop off food donations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Dr. King once said that the most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are we doing for others?' So this is our way of showing what we can do for others," said President of Richmond NAACP Aaron Lee Milton.

A sentiment that will help local charities address food needs within the community.

LEX 18 asked participants what MLK meant to them as they braced the extremely cold temperatures to march through Main Street in Richmond.

"He represents love, peace, he represents the hope and dreams of all of us," youth mentor and middle school teacher David Townsend expressed.

In addition, Townsend aims to teach the next generation the importance of MLK Day.

"I want them to be able to reflect. I think reflection is something that youth misses these days. I want to reflect on why we are doing it and why it was done for. And throughout history, why the people march for causes," Townsend added.

