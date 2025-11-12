Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mobile mammography unit making breast cancer screenings more accessible in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mobile mammography unit is making breast cancer screenings more accessible in Kentucky; officials say the state ranks 39th nationally for women getting appropriate mammograms.

Leaders with UnitedHealthcare say distance and intimidation can be major barriers for screening. The unit looks like a regular doctor's office inside with comfortable waiting areas, and women can get free screenings regardless of insurance coverage.

Organizers say that early detection can be life saving.

"It's so important to catch it early," said UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky CEO Krista Hensel. "Something may be growing inside of you, but the way to tell is that mammography. Not getting the mammography doesn't stop disease progression and what clinicians will tell you time and time again is that early diagnosis and early treatment really does improve your outcomes for the long term."

Doctors recommend breast cancer screenings beginning at age 40.

The unit will be on site at Bluegrass Community Health Center on Southland Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p .m.

