Mobile Market to move into Lexington neighborhoods this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This summer, the city of Lexington is rolling out a new way to shop for groceries in several neighborhoods where finding fresh food is challenging.

The Mobile Market will be a place to purchase fresh produce and staples. It will serve areas in Lexington without a grocery nearby, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Tuesday.

The 60-foot trailer features a single aisle stocked with a selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, milk (dairy and nondairy options), chicken, beef, pork, deli meat, cheese, yogurt, and a limited amount of household products, such as toilet tissue, detergents, and other cleaning products.

The Mobile Market will be stocked by The Kroger Co. and operated by God’s Pantry.

It will operate on a cashless system—no cash will be accepted or stored within the Mobile Market. Customers will pay by debit card, credit card, or SNAP/EBT.

During the first three months of the project—between July and September—the Mobile Market will make about 20 different stops in areas that are walkable for area residents. During this pilot period the City will study routes, inventory, public awareness opportunities, and identify problems.