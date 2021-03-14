Mobile vaccine clinic brings shot of hope to hundreds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, hundreds of people were able to get COVID-19 vaccinations in their neighborhood as Lexington's mobile clinic made its way to the Charles Young Center.

This was the fourth pop-up clinic set up by the city and the University of Kentucky.

Each clinic is able to vaccinate between 300 and 500 people.

The goal is to serve the parts of the community that may not be able to make it to larger vaccine sites like Kroger Field, which has vaccinated close to 130,000 people so far.

Mayor Linda Gorton says these clinics are getting people excited about the vaccines.

"This is how we will open our community back up and how we'll get rid of these masks. And to be able to be with every body. And so the need to know that people in our community care that they are here doing this. Cuz this is a choice. No one is making anyone get a vaccine. It's a choice," said Mayor Gorton.

"We are in the challenge of a lifetime right now with this global pandemic so this institution, the University of Kentucky, is supposed to be the University for Kentucky as president Capilouto often says," said Jay Blanton, UK spokesperson.

Next week, the mobile clinic will circle back to their first site at Keeneland to give the second dose of the vaccine.