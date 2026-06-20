Mom-Moms Lavender Festival raises funds for animal rescue amid donation shortfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Visitors spent the day walking through fields of French lavender at Mom-Moms Lavender Festival in Lexington while supporting animal rescue efforts.

Organizers partnered with Paws 4 the Cause, donating half of all fees collected from the event to help animals in need.

The fundraiser comes at a time when organization directors say resources are stretched thin. Anita Spreitzer, the general manager of Paws 4 the Cause, said the timing of the event is critical.

"Part of the proceeds that they bring in today of cutting the French lavender here and the wildflowers goes to our medical emergency fund, and lately our medical emergency fund has been on the low side, because donations have been down. So, it's really important for us, because we're one of those rescues that is able to take in animals from rural shelters that have catastrophic injuries and stuff like that," Spreitzer said.

Individuals interested in donating, fostering, or adopting an animal can visit paws4thecause.com.