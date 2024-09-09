Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action continue to fight gun violence

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are very active in gun violence prevention.

Cathy Hobart with Moms Demand Action shared her response to the I-75 shooting that took place Saturday in Laurel County.

"We deserve better, we deserve safe communities free from gun violence," Hobart noted.

Students Demand Action Volunteer Leader Emma Vonder Haar shared her reaction, as well, speaking from Georgetown University, where she's a junior at the school located in Washington, D.C.

"Not a day can go by in this country with this uniquely, American problem," Vonder Haar said.

Vonder Haar keeps an eye on the problem daily, putting it in perspective as one of the young activists committed to ending gun violence in America.

"Last week there was the shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, then Saturday there's the shooting in London, Kentucky and between those shootings there was still the every day violence that kills over 120 Americans every single day," Vonder Haar added.

Filled with utter heartbreak and fear, Vonder Haar, who attended Kentucky Country Day in Louisville, described her rapid response while babysitting Saturday, helping those impacted in London and surrounding areas.

"I saw my phone light up with a bunch of text messages from all the Kentucky moms, trying to get the word out reaching out to other survivors," Vonder Haar said. She's been motivated to do that work ever since she was close to a shooting when she was a third grader.

"I was present at a shooting when I was nine, YMCA soccer practice, Springdale Road, in Louisville," Vonder Haar noted.

From Louisville to Washington D.C., Vonder Haar is fighting for change. In her home state, Kentucky, Students Demand Action references gun laws in the commonwealth ranking 40th out of all 50 states.

"We shouldn't have to live like this and we shouldn't have to die like this," Vonder Haar said.

Students Demand Action refers to everystat.org where it shows that Kentucky has the 14th-highest rate of gun deaths in the United States.

Vonder Haar is one of those leading the efforts through a non-partisan grassroots organization part of Everytown for Gun Safety,

If you want to get involved with Students Demand Action, text STUDENTS to 644-33.