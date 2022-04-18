Monday is the final day to register for the May primary election in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Monday is the final day for Kentuckians to register to vote in next month's primary elections.

While the midterms aren't for another seven months, the primary election is next month.

In Kentucky, there's one Senate seat and two congressional seats up for grabs. That includes the Senate seat currently held by Rand Paul and Representatives Hal Rogers and Andy Barr have primary challengers. There are also several local elections.

You can see a sample ballot for your district and update your registration here. The deadline to register for the primaries is Monday at 4:00 p.m.