Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Monday is the final day to register for the May primary election in Kentucky

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 11:52:16-04

(LEX 18) — Monday is the final day for Kentuckians to register to vote in next month's primary elections.

While the midterms aren't for another seven months, the primary election is next month.

In Kentucky, there's one Senate seat and two congressional seats up for grabs. That includes the Senate seat currently held by Rand Paul and Representatives Hal Rogers and Andy Barr have primary challengers. There are also several local elections.

You can see a sample ballot for your district and update your registration here. The deadline to register for the primaries is Monday at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!