Monday marks 19 years since Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been 19 years since Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan was killed in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Brenda Cowan was the city's first African-American female firefighter.

She died February 13, 2004 after she was called to a domestic violence situation on Adams Lane in southeast Lexington. She was shot at the scene. Cowan was 40 years old when she died.

Firefighters still talk about her often and remember the impact she made on the department.

"She just had an affectionate smile and personality that just made you feel good and it was a joy to work with her," said Lt. Gavin McMenama. "She was a very good fireman. She was just a even better human being and just a pleasure to be with and make doing our jobs, sometimes when it's tough, made a lot easier for how she handle things and how she approached things."

In 2019, an elementary school in Lexington was named after Cowan.

Lexington Fire Department also hosts an annual fire camp for girls in Cowan's honor.