Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Monday marks 19 years since Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan's death

brenda cowan.jpg
LEX 18
brenda cowan.jpg
Posted at 9:20 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 09:20:23-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been 19 years since Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan was killed in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Brenda Cowan was the city's first African-American female firefighter.

She died February 13, 2004 after she was called to a domestic violence situation on Adams Lane in southeast Lexington. She was shot at the scene. Cowan was 40 years old when she died.

Firefighters still talk about her often and remember the impact she made on the department.

"She just had an affectionate smile and personality that just made you feel good and it was a joy to work with her," said Lt. Gavin McMenama. "She was a very good fireman. She was just a even better human being and just a pleasure to be with and make doing our jobs, sometimes when it's tough, made a lot easier for how she handle things and how she approached things."

In 2019, an elementary school in Lexington was named after Cowan.

Lexington Fire Department also hosts an annual fire camp for girls in Cowan's honor.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community