'Money really did make the difference:' Money, economy loom large after KY primary results

(LEX 18) — Kentucky political experts say money made a decisive difference in this week's primary elections, as well-funded challengers toppled initial frontrunners and a longtime incumbent.

Dr. Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky, said the results offer clear evidence that campaign financing shaped outcomes across the state.

"Money really did make the difference," Voss said.

The most striking example, Voss said, was the defeat of Congressman Thomas Massie in what became the most expensive U.S. House primary race on record. A total of $32 million was spent in the race, with most of it going toward negative ads targeting Massie, who had performed well in elections for years.

The dynamic played out in Kentucky's U.S. Senate Republican primary as well. Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron entered the race as the dominant frontrunner, but his opponent, Andy Barr, was able to close the gap.

"Daniel Cameron went into the race with very good name recognition, he was leading in all the polls. But Andy Barr got the financing he needed to get his message through," Voss said.

The pattern repeated itself in the Sixth Congressional District's Democratic primary, where Cherlynn Stevenson was widely considered the initial strong favorite.

"Cherlynn Stevenson was thought to be kind of a lock. She represented part of the district - two parts of the district because she got redistricted. She was well known, well respected. Somebody nobody has heard of, Zach Dembo, got the infusion in funds that he needed to get his message out. He pulled an upset," Voss said.

Beyond campaign spending, Voss said money is also weighing on voters themselves heading into November. Gas prices are above $4 a gallon, food prices have risen, and there is an expensive war in the Middle East.

Polling shows voters believe the economy is not performing well, and experts say those concerns are likely to follow them into the voting booth.

"The economic conditions are going to make it easier for Democrats to win. Donald Trump now owns the economy after having been president for as long as he has. People are not happy with the economy. That's bad news for Republican candidates," Voss said.