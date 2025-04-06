Monitoring historic flooding throughout Ohio Valley area

(LEX 18) — While the rain is starting to die down across the Commonwealth, the weather threat is far from over.

Widespread flooding is an issue being closely monitored not just in Kentucky but throughout the Ohio Valley area.

The National Weather Service in Louisville posted several graphics on Facebook Sunday morning outlining the projected flooding in the days ahead.

The pictures below show rainfall forecast, projected areas for severe flooding and projected cresting of rivers across our area.

If you want to check river levels in your area, click here.

National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky

National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky