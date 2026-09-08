Montgomery County bus driver shortage forces combined routes, delays for students and families

Mount Sterling, KY- A bus driver shortage in Montgomery County is forcing the school district to combine routes, leaving students with longer commutes and parents adjusting their schedules.

Chief of Operations Chris Barrier said the district is currently working to add 2 more drivers to its staff.

"We're trying to get those staffed right now," Barrier said.

With routes being merged, buses that typically carry around 30 students are now transporting as many as 50.

"A bus that may have thirty kids on it may have fifty. And so, on days when there are shortages we need the parents to understand it might take a few more minutes but we're gonna get them there," Barrier said.

Barrier said the district is committed to being fully transparent with families. The school district is posting multiple updates on social media, reminding families to expect later than normal drop-off times and explaining how the shortage could impact their week.

"Your kid may be 20 minutes getting home, you can't make a Wednesday church service on time...or we're gonna have to combine routes, you may be ten to fifteen minutes late getting to work this morning," Barrier said.

Anticipating high temperatures, Barrier told LEX18 the district had pallets of water shipped in last week to keep students hydrated during longer rides.

"We wanted to make sure our students had water on the bus," Barrier said.

"To make sure students had that on the bus so that they were staying hydrated," Barrier said.

Despite the shortage, Barrier is sending this message:

"We want parents to understand, we're still gonna pick up every student here in Montgomery County," Barrier said.

Relief may be coming soon. One driver is expected to complete training within the next week, which will allow the district to fill at least one of the open routes.

"One of the girls is coming out of training here in the next week or so and so we hope to have one of those routes filled," Barrier said.

In the meantime, some substitute drivers are available from time to time. Barrier said he hopes the district's social media updates about route changes may also help recruit additional drivers.

