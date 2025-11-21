Montgomery County families receive Thanksgiving meals from Rumpke employees in annual tradition

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rumpke employees delivered 30 Thanksgiving meals to Montgomery County families in need Friday morning, continuing a tradition the company has maintained for five years.

In Mt. Sterling, workers lined up box after box, filling them with everything families need for Thanksgiving dinner. The company purchases food locally, packages it together, then loads trucks for delivery across the county.

"This is just a great way for this company to show how much a part of the community it really is and to give back in whatever way we can," said Kevin Hall, Rumpke communications coordinator.

Hall acknowledged the challenging weather conditions but emphasized the rewarding nature of the deliveries.

"The hard part is actually getting out in the weather today to make the deliveries but it'll be so worth it," he said. "You can hear the people who have done this in the past talk about how rewarding it is. Be a lot of tears, a lot of hugs, and it's truly a celebration of Montgomery County today."

For Deborah Hisle, one of the delivery recipients, the impact extends beyond the meal itself. She has been caring for her daughter alone since losing her husband and relies on community support.

"If it wasn't for people in the community helping me out since my husband died, I don't think I can make it," Hisle said.

Despite facing hardships, Hisle maintains her faith and gratitude for those who help during difficult times.

"I know what it's like to be hungry," she said. "I know what it's like to not have. But God always provides."

For Hisle, the delivery represents one less worry during a challenging time. For Rumpke, it serves as a reminder of their community connection and the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

"Being able to just know that it impacts is really rewarding. Truly emphasizes the importance of Thanksgiving. We are thankful to be a part of this organization and company, and we are thankful to be a part of Montgomery County," Hall said.

