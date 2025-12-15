Montgomery County Sheriff's Office delivers prescriptions in winter weather

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When freezing temperatures and snow make roads hazardous in Montgomery County, deputies with the sheriff's office pull extra duties to help residents who can't get out safely.

The deputies deliver medications to folks who can't leave their homes during dangerous weather conditions.

"It's an effort to lower the traffic on the road while providing peace of mind to our senior citizens during emergencies," Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said.

Snow can stop travel, but it shouldn't stop people from taking vital medications. Charles started having a program that has deputies deliver medications since 2012.

"We have delivered medication to heart patients that are waiting for heart transplants and some that just had a heart transplant. Things that they must have," Charles said.

The process is straightforward. First, call the Montgomery County dispatch center at 859-498-8720. Don't call 911. The dispatcher will take some information.

Then call your pharmacy and tell them that a first responder will pick up your medication and deliver it to your home at no cost.

"It's a popular program. We do it to serve our community. There is a lot of stress in enough people's lives, especially during these events, and we just try to relieve some," Charles said.

Fewer people on the roads is better for everyone, the sheriff says.

Sheriff David Charles wants to remind people to stay safe and warm with the freezing temperatures and to not be out unless necessary.