Months after shooting, Malakai's journey continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eight months after a shooting left him blind, Malakai Roberts, 6, continues to amaze people with his resilience.

"He's always so upbeat," said Kaylee Mackey, a family friend. "Nothing can bring him down."

Mackey was among the organizers of a "Back to School Bash" for Malakai Sunday.

"He was so excited," said Cartia Cobbins, another organizer. "The first thing he said is, 'Are you going to get me a balloon?'"

Cobbins and her husband have followed Malakai's story on Facebook, and despite being strangers, they reached out to his mom, Cacy Roberts, to offer to throw a party for him.

"I know there are tragedies that go on every day," Cobbins said. "But this one pulled at my heart."

Malakai was hurt last December when a bullet was fired into his family's home while he was cuddling with his mom.

In July, Lexington Police charged teenager Michael Lemond with the shooting.

Malakai's latest procedure involved his right eye being replaced with a prosthetic--just two weeks ago. Sunday, he was able to just be a kid.

"He's happy to be here," Mackey said. "He wants to do everything."