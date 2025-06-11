Months after storm, Broughtontown Community Center is still looking for repair funding

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lincoln County community center faces a steep financial challenge after a storm damaged its building more than two months ago. The Broughtontown Community Center needs to come up with more than a $29,000 deductible to repair its roof.

The rain and wind storms in April tore the roof off the center's gym building. While the fire department could reattach it and place a tarp over the affected area, water continued to find its way inside, causing ongoing damage.

"It's very heartbreaking, very discouraging," said Cathy Thompson, vice president of the Broughtontown Community Center.

Thompson said that the gym is the community center's primary source of revenue, typically generating just over $1,000 per month. However, because the gym is inoperable, they only made a $4 net profit last month.

"We know that we didn't make any money last month, and we know that if this continues we're not going to be able to make money. So that's why we really have to push forward," Thompson said.

Time is critical for the repairs. The longer the roof remains unfixed, the more extensive the damage to the flooring inside will be.

"Before you know it, it's in disrepair beyond fixing, so we don't want that to happen," Thompson said.

The community center has begun shifting its revenue strategy, raising approximately $2,500 by hosting community dinners and garage sales.

"We don't want to let it go, we want to hold on to it. We want to build it back better," she said. "The memories will always be here."

Despite still needing to find more than $26,000, Thompson says they've already started the repair process.

"We're just taking a leap of faith," Thompson said.

The center has deep roots in the community. Thompson attended school in the building before the building was converted into a community center in 1994. Her daughter even married there, making this restoration project deeply personal for her and many others in the Lincoln County community who share similar connections to the building.

If people are interested in helping them in their road to recovery, the organization has set up a GoFundMe page.

