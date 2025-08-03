Monticello firefighters respond to multiple emergencies in single day

(LEX 18) — Monticello firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to three separate emergency scenes within hours, including a large agricultural fire that required nearly five hours to contain.

According to a post on social media from the Monticello Fire Department, the first call came just before 9:30 a.m. when crews were dispatched to a large fire at an agricultural property on East Kentucky 92. Firefighters remained on scene for nearly five hours, with assistance from Susie Volunteer Fire Department.

While still battling the agricultural fire, Monticello firefighters were also called to respond to a car crash on Morris Hill Road and a utility line fire on 1275 North.

The Monticello Fire Department extended thanks on Facebook to Wayne County EMS, Rescue Squad, Sheriff's Office, and local governments for their support during the multiple emergency responses.