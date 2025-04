MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mayor of Monticello, Kenny Catron, told LEX 18 that a groundbreaking ceremony for the Centaurus Farms Medical Cannabis facility took place on Monday afternoon.

According to the mayor, the Colorado-based company will be the first medical cannabis grow facility in Kentucky and will be located in Wayne County Industrial Park on Conley Bottom Road.

Further, the mayor said that the around $25 million project will reportedly create 100 jobs in the Lake Cumberland region.