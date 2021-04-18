More downtown Lexington businesses become targets of vandalism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Doodles of Lexington became the latest target of vandalism on this weekend.

At 3:36 a.m. restaurant owners posted a set of pictures on social media showing one of their windows shattered and a large rock amid the glass.

Several other local businesses have dealt with similar acts of vandalism over the past two weeks.

On April 10th, A Cup of Commonwealth, Third Street Stuff and Coffee, and Bicycle Face all had windows broken in the same manner.

“No real rhyme or reason to it,” said Bicycle Face owner Nate Cornelius.

"It's just a thing," said Third Street Stuff and Coffee owner Pat Gerhard. "A blip on the daily life of a coffee shop."

Days later, on April 14th, Wine + Market owner Renée Saunier Brewer found a rock thrown through one of her windows.

“The vandalism was certainly an unappreciated cost to us and violation of our property and trust, but, most importantly, we are very thankful that there were no injuries,” Brewer said.

A sentiment, which is shared by the other business owners LEX 18 spoke to.

Wine+Market has already fixed its window. Meanwhile, A Cup of Commonwealth, Third Street Stuff and Coffee, and Bicycle Face are working on plans to replace what was broken.

Kentucky for Kentucky is helping Third Street Stuff and Cup of Commonwealth raise money to fix the windows by making "Broken Glass Coffee Shop Tour" T-shirts. Once the cost is covered to make the shirts, all proceeds will go toward repairs for the coffee shops.

Lexington Police are investigating the incidents. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact police. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 859-253- 2020.