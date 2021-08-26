More FCPS Bus Route cancelations Thursday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple bus routes are canceled Thursday morning with Fayette County Public Schools as the district deals with an ongoing bus driver shortage.

These are the bus routes that are canceled for Thursday morning:

AM Bus 226 STABLES MLK

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 1805 SCAPA

AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 2126 STABLES Dunbar Leestown

AM Bus 227 Bryan Station High

AM Bus 871 Garrett Morgan Northern Crawford

AM Bus 1965 Garrett Morgan Douglass/Carter G Woodson Winburn

AM Bus 960 RISE

AM Bus 770 Harrison Bryan Station Middle

This is the fourth day in a row that bus routes have been delayed or canceled with the district.

"As Fayette County Public Schools continues to work diligently to recruit and retain additional bus drivers, the existing staffing shortage might force us to delay or cancel bus routes when we cannot cover all the routes," Fayette County Public Schools write on their website. "All families should develop an alternative transportation plan in the unfortunate event that their child's bus is affected. This is certainly not an ideal situation, and we deeply apologize for the inconvenience."

If a morning bus route is canceled, it is canceled for that morning only. If an afternoon bus route is delayed, the district says transportation will be available at 4:45 p.m. after other routes are completed and additional drivers are available. Families can choose to find a different way home for their children in the interim.