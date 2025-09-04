More Franklin 13 horses have found loving homes, 2 more ready for adoption

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — New updates in the story of the Franklin 13 horses that we have shared with you since the beginning, and now 11 of the 13 have been adopted.

Nine months ago, the Kentucky Humane Society’s Equine team rescued 13 severely neglected horses from Franklin County. After months of medical care, slow feeding, rehabbing, and training, 11 of the 13 have now been adopted and are in their new homes.

“It’s just amazing to see the transformation that horses are capable of when they just have all of their needs met,” says Olivia Dixon, the organization’s equine manager. She credits medication, careful feeding plans, and hands-on rehab for the horse's recoveries.

The most recent adoption was a mare named Lady. Dixon says Lady wasn’t as debilitated as some of the others but did need deworming and time to gain strength. “Over the course of time that we had her, she got healthier — we rode her, got to know her — and she was ready for a home,” Dixon said.

Two horses remain at Willow Farm: Victor, who required hospitalization and had to be physically lifted for weeks while he regained strength, and Bella, who has recovered and is waiting for the right adopter.

“We love watching horses go from neglected, abused, unwanted, discarded — sometimes even strays — to healthy animals that find what they need here,” Dixon added. “We address their health, we address behavior issues, and we work really hard to find a home that fits for them.”

Want to help or adopt? If you or someone you know can provide a home for Bella, you can contact KY Humane Society Equine.