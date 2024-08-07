More than $18,000 donated to Ronald McDonald House after fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — At the Ronald McDonald House, more than $18,000 was donated to the Lexington and Louisville locations following a successful fundraiser.

Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, also known as the best friends of the house, raised more than $18,000 of much-needed items, breaking the record this year for the most ever collected.

The Ronald McDonald House is a non-profit organization that helps families and children with health needs. Families can stay there to reduce the stress and financial burden when they must travel far from home to access medical care.

Items that are needed are paper towels, toilet paper, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

“But they’re also bringing in the fun stuff... the PopTarts, the Cheez-Its, the crackers, the Hostess snacks cakes,” said Nate Graham, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House. “All those different types of things that our family loves to snack on.”

Through past years, donations tend to be low through the summer. So through the month of July, the donations were gathered in a Wish List drive.

But their main sponsor has held strong. Over the last seven years, Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have raised more than $78,000 of Wish List items for both locations and spent several hours in a year volunteering. Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives come three times a year.

“In the spring, we do landscaping at both of the houses. And then summer, we deliver our wish list items. And then at Christmastime, we come and decorate for the house,” said Sha Phillips, an employee with Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. “We just try to bring some cheer to the guests that are staying here.”

But, It wouldn't be possible without the help of the community and the immense support they receive.

