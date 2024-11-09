More than 2 million Kentucky voters cast their ballots in 2024 election

More than 2 million Kentucky voters cast their ballots in this election, according to the state's unofficial results.

The election was mostly smooth and a big part of that was thanks to early voting, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

"Fortunately, one-third of Kentucky voters voted early in-person the week before Tuesday," Adams said.

"So, instead of having 2 million+ voters vote on one day, like in the old days, we smoothed out the turnout," he added. "It made a better election for everybody."

Adams said 656,277 Kentuckians cast ballots on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day on Tuesday. 52.6% of the early voters were registered Republicans, 40.3% were registered Democrats, and 7.1% were registered as Independent or Other.

Adams hopes this shows Kentucky's lawmakers that they should stop any efforts to get rid of early voting.

"I think we'll get to keep early voting," said Adams. "There has been an effort here in the Capitol to take it away, by Republicans specifically - and Republicans ramped up a huge advantage in the early voting."

"And Governor Beshear did last year. So, usually, whoever wins, wins early voting too," he added. "But it just proves that early voting doesn't help one party or the other, it just helps the voters. So, I hope the message to the legislature is clear: don't mess with early voting."