More than 20 Fayette County Public Schools bus routes canceled for Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 20 bus routes with Fayette County Public Schools are canceled Friday as the district deals with an ongoing bus driver shortage.

Officials say the following FCPS bus routes are canceled:

AM Bus 209 RISE

AM Bus 668 Carter G Woodson PREP

AM Bus 409 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek Highi Morton

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 613 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay MLK

AM Bus 883 Southern Middle

AM Bus 869 RICE

AM Bus 1808 Meadowthorpe Bryan Station High TLC Shutttle from BSH

AM Bus 314 Douglass/Carter G Woodson MLK

AM Bus 313 Brenda Cowan Douglass/Carter G Woodson Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 1805 SCAPA

AM Bus 2124 Douglass/Carter G Woodson Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 411 Brenda Cowan Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 608 Brenda Cowan Bryan Station High

AM Bus 226 STABLES MLK

AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington CANCELLED Bryan Station High Crawford

AM Bus 2121 STEAM Leestown

AM Bus 699 RISE

AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/Carter G Woodson Crawford

AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle

AM Bus 113 STABLES 30 Minutes Late STABLES Shuttle 30 Minutes Late.

AM Bus 871 Northern Crawford

This is the fifth day in a row that bus routes have been delayed or canceled with the district.