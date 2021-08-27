More than 20 Fayette County Public Schools bus routes canceled for Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 20 bus routes with Fayette County Public Schools are canceled Friday as the district deals with an ongoing bus driver shortage.
Officials say the following FCPS bus routes are canceled:
- AM Bus 209 RISE
- AM Bus 668 Carter G Woodson PREP
- AM Bus 409 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
- AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek Highi Morton
- AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton
- AM Bus 613 Brenda Cowan Henry Clay MLK
- AM Bus 883 Southern Middle
- AM Bus 869 RICE
- AM Bus 1808 Meadowthorpe Bryan Station High TLC Shutttle from BSH
- AM Bus 314 Douglass/Carter G Woodson MLK
- AM Bus 313 Brenda Cowan Douglass/Carter G Woodson Edythe J Hayes
- AM Bus 1805 SCAPA
- AM Bus 2124 Douglass/Carter G Woodson Edythe J Hayes
- AM Bus 411 Brenda Cowan Edythe J Hayes
- AM Bus 608 Brenda Cowan Bryan Station High
- AM Bus 226 STABLES MLK
- AM Bus 22 Booker T Washington CANCELLED Bryan Station High Crawford
- AM Bus 2121 STEAM Leestown
- AM Bus 699 RISE
- AM Bus 410 Dixie Douglass/Carter G Woodson Crawford
- AM Bus 115 Glendover Tates Creek High Tates Creek Middle
- AM Bus 113 STABLES 30 Minutes Late STABLES Shuttle 30 Minutes Late.
- AM Bus 871 Northern Crawford
This is the fifth day in a row that bus routes have been delayed or canceled with the district.