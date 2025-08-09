More than 200 children receive backpacks at Georgetown back-to-school event

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 200 children received backpacks filled with school supplies during a back-to-school event at Trinity Assembly of God in Georgetown.

The giveaway, hosted by the non-profit Rewriting Stories Hope for Single Parents, also featured inflatables, food trucks, free haircuts and eye exams.

State Representative Vanessa Grossl partnered with the National Foundation of Women Legislators and Walmart to provide the supplies, aiming to help single-parent families prepare for the new school year.

"We have Vanessa Grossl here today - she's a state representative from our area. She just loves kids and she really advocates for kids in our community so we were super excited that she wanted to be here and be part of this. And yeah we're happy. She's helping with our backpack distribution today," Marnie Gosser said.

For more information about Rewriting Stories Hope for Single Parents and their mission, you can visit rewritingstories.org.