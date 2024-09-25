More than 230 years of history bottled at James B. Beam Distilling Company

CLERMONT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2024 marks a special celebration for James B. Beam.

90 years distilling at their location in Clermont.

However, the work of the Beam family started well beyond their move to Bullitt County.

“It’s incredible when you think about it. That Beam’s been distilling in what is now Kentucky for roughly 230 years," director of distillery experience Alex Bowie said.

"We’ve been on this location consistently for 90 years since the end of prohibition and just how much we’ve contributed to the Kentucky bourbon industry is just incredible.”

Alex Bowie was set on a path in the spirits industry almost from birth.

His father owned a wine distribution company in the UK which opened doors for Bowie to work in the beer industry before finding his way to Beam across the pond.

“I always had an affinity for whiskey, for some reason always an affinity for American whiskey," Bowie said.

"Got myself a job with Beam Global as it was at the time selling Beam over in the UK. A fantastic opportunity and it’s ultimately what brought me to the U.S.”

Of course, the namesake Jim Beam bourbon is on main display on this campus, but that's not the only thing under the distillery's umbrella.

Hence why a few years ago the name was changed back to the James B. Beam Distilling Company, not simply Jim Beam.

"We produce Basil Haden, we produce Knob Creek. We have Bookers, we have Little Book. Jim Beam obviously our most famous and our most popular but we do have a depth of portfolio that is actually produced at this site," Bowie said.

“When we were originally founded 90 years ago in this location, we were the James B. Beam Distillery. We’ve kind of gone back to our origins.

Bowie has been around the distilling business long enough to see it evolve into an entertainment attraction.

The concept of making an experience for guests has become a top priority for distilleries across the state and Beam is no exception.

A few years ago, we decided to really revamp and renovate our distillery here and really upgrade our facilities when it comes to hospitality and experiences," Bowie said.

“We’ve added the Kitchen Table which is our restaurant on site, We’re going to be opening up our Fred B. Noe Distillery which is really where our innovation happens. We’ll start touring that and showing people what are some of the different things you can do. What are some of the other levers you can pull to really make your bourbon taste that much different.”

Beyond the work being done at the distillery, Bowie talked about the importance of Beam's work off campus.

Community connection is top of mind for the distillery, showing the surrounding area how committed it is to supporting Kentuckians while entertaining folks from around the world.

"When you think about what bourbon distilleries mean to the community. The employment they bring, the industry they bring and the knock on effects as well," Bowie said.

"All the supplementary industries that are supported by or help support the bourbon industry. It’s incredible to see.”

If you want to learn more about James B. Beam or book a tour, click here.