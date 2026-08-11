More than 837,000 Kentuckians are food insecure, a jump of 80,000 in just one year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than 837,000 Kentuckians are now food insecure, about 1 in 5 people, according to Feeding America's latest Map the Meal Gap report. That is an increase of 80,000 people in just one year.

The data shows seniors, children and working families are among those struggling to put food on the table, often forced to choose between groceries and other basic needs.

"We're talking about seniors, children, and you know, hardworking families who just, they make a little bit too much, so they don't qualify for assistance, but still, you know, everyone's affected. Hunger is in every county that we serve," Danielle Bozarth, God's Pantry Food Bank interim president and CEO, said.

Within the 50 counties God's Pantry Food Bank serves, more than 314,000 people are food insecure, including 1 in 4 children.

"People are having to choose between like medicine and food and fuel and food, just trying to make ends meet," Bozarth said.

And these aren't just statistics. These are real people, families, children and veterans having to choose between food and other essential items.

Bozarth said addressing food insecurity requires a community-wide effort.

"We can't help solve hunger or food insecurity without our partners, our food pantries and meal programs through our 50-county service area. We couldn't do it without them, and it's what we do every day, all day. But we can't do it alone, so we need support," Bozarth said.

Melissa McDonald, Feeding Kentucky executive director, said affordability is the top concern for struggling households.

"Affordability is our, is the number one concern, and when it comes to figuring out how they're gonna spend their money, it's healthcare. It's utilities," McDonald said.

When children are in the home, McDonald said parents often sacrifice their own meals to make sure their kids are fed.

"Anytime you have a food insecure household, and you have children, those parents, those guardians likely are going hungry. They're going to put food in front of the kids way over themselves," McDonald said.

September is Hunger Action Month, and organizations across Kentucky are asking people to get involved by donating, volunteering or supporting their local food pantry. You can find more information on Home - Feeding Kentucky.

