More Than A Bakery strengthens second chance hiring with help from DV8 Kitchen

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — More Than A Bakery in Versailles recently revisited its commitment to second chance hiring, partnering with DV8 Kitchen to enhance its fair chance employment program for people with criminal records or those in recovery.

"We need to do more," said a representative from More Than A Bakery, which has firmly established fair chance hiring practices over the years.

Family Pride Director Barb Aker and other members of More Than A Bakery's leadership spent a day this month working at DV8 Kitchen to learn from their experience.

"DV8 has been at it a little bit longer than us," Aker said.

Bakery staff learned about DV8's 12-month employee success program, which helps eliminate barriers for those re-entering their communities.

"It was just kind of a refresher, eye opener and it gave us a little bit of hope of where we can go in the future," Aker said.

The company's renewed commitment is making a difference for Kenneth Tuttle, who works as a case master after spending 24 years in jail.

"I love coming here going to work," Tuttle said.

When asked to sum up his experience, Tuttle praised his employers.

"Best people I've ever worked for, there's nobody here judgmental or nothing about my past," he said. "I'm happy 'cause I know I'm doing the right thing for once in my life."

Tuttle's transformation drives Aker to continue addressing Kentucky's high incarceration numbers. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, Kentucky's incarceration rate is 889 people per 100,000 residents.

"It's one of the highest in the world, if you took the population of people and this includes probation... it could be the third largest city in Kentucky," Aker said.

"These are people who need a second chance," she added.

Since 2022 and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Fair Chance Academy, More Than A Bakery has hired 35 fair chance family members, with 14 currently on staff.

