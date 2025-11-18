Morehead brewery helps the community with free Monday meals

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local brewery in Morehead has transformed into more than just a place for drinks – it's become a community lifeline serving free meals to neighbors in need.

Sawstone Brewing Company on East Main Street has been hosting free meal services every Monday in November, an initiative that began during the recent federal government shutdown, when community members wanted to help neighbors struggling with disrupted SNAP benefits.

"It's Morehead's living room," said Sarah Nickell, part-owner of Sawstone and organizer of the meal program.

Jake Mincey, executive chef at Fodder Pop Up Kitchen, was in conversation with Nickell about the community's needs.

"We're great friends, and we were sitting around having a beer. She said 'The SNAP benefits are ending. I feel like we are in a position to do something about it,'" Mincey said.

When the idea hit, Nickell didn't hesitate to act.

"It's what drove us to put this together in a matter of 2 days," Nickell said.

Within those two days, she was able to get volunteers, secure donations, and health department approval to give free meals. Despite it being new territory for Sarah, she felt compelled to help.

"Nerve wracking a little bit because this is something we've never have done before. This is something we felt like we had to do," Nickell said.

According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, just over 2,000 Rowan County households are currently on SNAP benefits. Even with government benefits back on track, the community's needs haven't disappeared.

"We do see that on a regular basis, even with benefits in place. This is a huge resource for people," Mincey said.

After serving meals for three straight Mondays, the program has fed between 125 and 150 people. Nickell says providing free meals, even something as simple as a cup of chili, represents the spirit of the region.

"They need the extra help, and there is nothing wrong with sharing a hot meal with your neighbors. It's what Appalachia is. You make good food and share it with your friends," Nickell said.

The community response has been so strong that organizers hope to continue the program beyond November.

"If the need is there and it feels like it is. We will see where it takes us," Nickell said.

The final meal service is scheduled for Monday, November 24, at Sawstone Brewery in Morehead. Organizers say they'll serve anyone who shows up, no questions asked, until the food runs out.

And if you want to help, you can call Sawstone at 606-780-1151 or message Fodder Pop Up Kitchen on social media: Fodder Pop-up Kitchen (@apocketfuloffodder) • Instagram photos and videos.