Morehead crews battle icy roads after winter storm

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dangerous ice conditions have turned Morehead roads into an ice rink, with crews working throughout Sunday to clear snow and ice from Rowan County roadways.

The treacherous conditions formed after rain fell on top of the snow Sunday, creating a layer of ice that has proven difficult for public works crews to remove. With frigid temperatures in the forecast, the ice is expected to remain for several days.

"Unless you have to be, you need to be out and about. It's dangerous to be on the roads because the stopping distance is awful," said Evan White, Assistant Director for the City of Morehead Public Works.

White said the freezing rain has made his department's job more challenging than typical snow removal operations.

"You're not busting through that main sheet of ice down to the black top. When we generally get like this, we don't put them down unless it gets enough snow on top so we can take that layer of snow off. Basically, all we are doing is throwing salt in areas like intersections and hills, basically in areas where you need traction," White said.

The good news is that Morehead Public Works hasn't seen many people on the roads and encourages residents to continue staying home until conditions improve.

Road crews are hoping for the sun to provide additional relief to the icy roads, but White expects the ice to persist for the next few days due to the continuing cold temperatures Monday.