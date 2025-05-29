Morehead man wins $225,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Morehead man won $225,000 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket at a gas station in Maysville.

According to lottery officials, he bought three scratch-off tickets at the Quality Mart on US 68 on his way home from work.

Lottery officials say the man won $50 on the first two tickets.

The man walked away with $162,000 after taxes and told lottery officials he plans to take his fiancée and their son on a vacation and use some of the winnings for his son's college fund.

According to lottery officials, Quality Mart will get $1,620 for selling the winning ticket.