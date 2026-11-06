Morehead mayoral race heads to recanvass after one-vote margin

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The race for Morehead mayor remains unsettled after unofficial results showed just one vote separating the two candidates.

Jim Tom Trent leads write-in candidate Edna Schack 574-573, according to unofficial results.

Trent, a former Morehead mayor, said close elections are nothing new for him.

“Back in 2014, and I was fortunate enough to win that by 18 votes,” Trent said. “I ran for reelection and the current mayor defeated me by 38 votes. And so now I’m ahead in the mayor’s race till it becomes official by 1 vote.”

With only one vote separating the candidates, Schack requested a recanvass. The recanvass is scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Rowan County Clerk’s Office.

Schack was out of town and unavailable for an on-camera interview but provided a statement saying. “We ran an excellent campaign and people noticed,” Schack said. “They voted for a write-in and brought us to within one vote. We have requested a recanvass. I continue to be optimistic about the outcome.”

Trent also is not declaring victory while the process continues. He said his experience with close elections has taught him patience.

“You have to trust the process,” Trent said. “You may not like it sometimes. You may wish it would go faster, or you may wish things were explained a little bit better, but the process is what it is.”

The candidates will now look toward the recanvass to determine whether the one-vote margin holds.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv