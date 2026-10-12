Morehead nonprofit plans benefit for Trooper Phillips' family

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Morehead nonprofit is rallying the community to support the family of fallen Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips.

Chris Rowley, co-owner of DropTine 3D Archery, said the organization wanted to give people an opportunity to come together and support the family of a trooper who dedicated his life to helping others across Kentucky.

“We just saw an opportunity for the community to come together and support the loss of a tremendous trooper in the state. Someone who has spent his life helping others throughout the state of Kentucky,” Rowley said.

On Oct. 24, DropTine 3D Archery will host a memorial benefit for Phillips' family. The event will feature raffles, archery shoots, auctions and donation opportunities. Organizers said every dollar raised will go directly to the Phillips family.

For many involved, the mission is personal.

Paul Thomas, a detective with Kentucky State Police Post 8, met Phillips while the two attended the Kentucky State Police Academy. What began as a professional relationship quickly grew into a friendship.

“Working for the Kentucky State Police, it is a brotherhood,” Thomas adds, "Me and him became pretty close friends. The moment you talked to him, you’d laugh, and in moments you knew where his family stood with him,” Thomas said.

That friendship continued long after graduation. When Thomas learned Phillips had been killed in the line of duty, the news hit hard.

“Hearing that, it took me back a little bit and started to think about the time I had with Trooper Phillips,” Thomas said.

As organizers put the final touches on the benefit, they said the event is about more than raising money. They want Phillips’ family to know the outpouring of support did not end after the funeral.

“Nothing can replace the loss of Trooper Hayden Phillips, but we want the family to know that they have support from Western Kentucky to Eastern Kentucky,” Thomas said. “Hayden won’t be forgotten and neither will his family.”

Organizers are also encouraging attendees to carpool to the event if possible, saying they expect a large turnout and want to help ease traffic and parking concerns at the venue.

The memorial benefit will be at DropTine 3D Archery in Morehead.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv