Morehead Police share safety tips for residents after black bear spotted in area

(LEX NEWS) — The Morehead Police Department provided bear encounter safety tips for residents after a black bear was spotted in the county.

Police said the sighting does not necessarily mean the bear will make its way into the city, but they are urging the community to take precautions.

If a bear is spotted in the city, residents should contact the Morehead Police Department immediately.

Police said that black bears are typically not aggressive toward humans and can become defensive if they feel threatened or are protecting their young. Bears are naturally fearful of humans and will usually leave if given space.

Police offered the following safety tips:

Do not approach or feed a bear.

Keep trash, pet food, and grills secured. Clean grills after use.

Remove bird feeders, as bears find them full of food resources.

Never surround or corner a bear, as this can make the bear feel trapped and potentially aggressive.

Leave an escape route — ensure a clear path for the bear to leave the area.

Bears will generally find their own way out of an area if given room to do so, police added.

