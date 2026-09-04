ROWA COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — After days of extreme heat, Morehead State University closed its main campus Friday, citing strain on campus infrastructure caused by the prolonged high temperatures.

In a Facebook post, the university said extreme heat created high demand on campus electrical and cooling systems, prompting the closure.

While the university closed for the day, residence halls remained open. The Recreation and Wellness Center continued operating with modified hours, and most campus buildings are expected to remain closed through the Labor Day weekend.

WATCH: Morehead State closes main campus due to extreme heat

FR6 MOREHEAD CLOSING

Students on campus said they were feeling the effects of the heat long before the university announced the closure.

"It's miserable. Simply put, it's hot," said student Layla Denham. "It's like suffocating."

Other students said even routine trips across campus had become difficult.

"It's been a struggle," said student Joseph Kaczmarczyk. "The hills make it hard."

Denham said walking across campus has been exhausting in the hot conditions.

"Especially when you live on one end of campus and have to walk to the other to go to class," she said. "Back and forth is exhausting."

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The extreme temperatures have also affected how students spend their time outside the classroom.

Student JC Crance said the heat cut short a recent round of golf.

"Went golfing yesterday and it was miserable," Crance said. "Didn't even want to swing the club after nine holes."

Students also reacted to the university's decision to close campus.

"I thought it was great," Kaczmarczyk said. "I don't like going to class, so it was nice."

For some students, however, the closure created academic disruptions.

Denham said two exams scheduled for Friday were postponed because of the closure.

"I was supposed to have two exams today, and both of those got postponed," she said. "I wish I could just get those out of the way, but now I've got to worry about it next week."

The university says most campus buildings will remain closed through the Labor Day weekend.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv