Morehead State reduces tuition for online master's teaching degree, aiming to reduce teacher shortage

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shortage of teachers is affecting schools across Kentucky, and Morehead State University is launching a new tuition model for its Master of Arts in Teaching program to help address the issue.

The Kentucky Department of Education's 2025 Educator Shortage Survey found 671 certified teacher vacancies across the state. To put more teachers in classrooms, Morehead State University is reducing per-credit-hour costs and eliminating application and required testing fees for its MAT program.

The changes bring the total program cost to under $10,000 for some students.

Nicola Mason, dean of the Volgenau College of Education, said the university wants to put more great teachers in Kentucky classrooms.

"We are trying to make our MAT program the most affordable and flexible Master Arts Program in the state of Kentucky," Mason said.

The MAT program is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree in any field who wants to transition into teaching. The fully online program offers flexibility for working adults while incorporating embedded field hours in schools.

"It meets the needs of so many schools across Kentucky. But very specifically rural schools in Kentucky, who are not exempt from the teacher shortage that has impacted the nation," Mason said.

The university designed the program with input from working teachers.

"We need to have teachers teaching teachers. Teachers who understand the unique need of students of today," Mason said.

Under a Kentucky program called Option 6, MAT candidates can work full time as teachers of record and earn a full-time salary while completing their degree online.

"The Option 6 pathway provides you with the ability to earn a full-time salary while completing a master’s degree tailored to your expertise," Mason said. "This personalized experience is one of the reasons MSU’s MAT program is so appealing."

The program offers expanded concentration options in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education, Middle Grades, and Secondary Education. Beginning this fall, the university will add new concentrations in Elementary Education and Special Education and expand opportunities in agricultural education and music education.

All MAT students are supported by a dedicated coordinator who provides one-on-one advising and mentorship.

Stephanie Akers, MAT coordinator, said the program helps candidates move efficiently through certification.

"Even in an online format, students build meaningful connections with peers and faculty and become part of a supportive learning community," Akers said.

Morehead State's MAT program was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Education Schools in its 2026 U.S. News Best Graduate Schools, ranking among the top four education schools in the state for graduate-level education programs.

"Good teaching means connecting with the students and having high standards for the students' performance. It also means caring for the students," Mason said.

