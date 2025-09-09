Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morehead State University announces laser Taylor Swift show at Star Theater

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morehead State University announced on Monday that a Taylor Swift laser show will take place at their Star Theater on Sept. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to a release, the show will combine "dazzling laser art with Swift's chart-topping songs."

Additionally, the release states that guests will enjoy a full-dome planetarium movie and a live tour of the night sky.

According to a release, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children aged five and older, as well as seniors. Further, children under four, along with MSU students, faculty, and staff with a valid ID, may attend for free.

For more information, go to Star Theater | Morehead State University | Kentucky.

